Safe Haven (SHA) Hits One Day Volume of $2.04 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00908128 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

