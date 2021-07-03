Ghost (GHOST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $282,704.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $282,704.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.18 or 0.00753329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,747,084 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

