Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 142.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. The Greenbrier Companies comprises about 1.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GBX traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 327,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,994. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.26.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

