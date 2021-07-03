AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 25,043 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,043 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Qorvo worth $51,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $195.67 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

