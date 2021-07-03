AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,594 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $47,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 245,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 286,736 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 165.0% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 671,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 417,830 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,333,000.

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

