AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $25,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 908,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLCO opened at $16.82 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

