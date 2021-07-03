Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 103,082 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 172.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 103,082 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Westlake Chemical worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

