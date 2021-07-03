Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases Shares of 1,863 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $150.69 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $89.52 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.59.

