APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.26% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $60,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,401.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,309.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $811.97 and a 52-week high of $1,403.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

