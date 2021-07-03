UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162,796 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $102,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

