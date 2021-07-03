Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $517,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,414,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after buying an additional 696,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $28,353,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $22,710,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of BIPC opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 54.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $79.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.