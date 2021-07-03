AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,205 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

