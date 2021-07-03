Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 5,471 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 183,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,875,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,254,000.

ROBT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,537. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69.

