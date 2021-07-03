Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,251,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,157,000 after purchasing an additional 69,687 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,334,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,619,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.36. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

