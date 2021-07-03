AGF Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.90. 148,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,053. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

