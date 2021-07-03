Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of LMRK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.81. 32,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.53 million, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.04. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%. Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

