Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 4,063 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

VGIT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. 507,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,154. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

