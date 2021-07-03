AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after buying an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RLI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,316,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,859,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,812,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,268,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,122,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 137,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.