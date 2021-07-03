Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Materion by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN remained flat at $$76.18 during midday trading on Friday. 62,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,233. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

