Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.44% of Consolidated Water worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,149 shares of company stock worth $92,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 162,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

