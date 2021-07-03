Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Down 45.2% in June

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on IKTSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $78.72 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.4463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.30%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

