Analysts Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Target Price at C$3.38

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.85 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$156.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

