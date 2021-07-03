ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,059,000. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,424,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after buying an additional 1,414,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $326.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

