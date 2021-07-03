Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $422.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 17,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $383.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 154.16, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

