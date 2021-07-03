Short Interest in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Decreases By 46.4%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

