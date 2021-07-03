Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 711,596 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 711,596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $95,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

SMFG stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.