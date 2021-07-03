4,494 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Gartner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $253.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $255.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.