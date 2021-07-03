Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,061,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 543,980 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.74% of Tapestry worth $84,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

