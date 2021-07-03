IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Trimmed by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $648.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $567.39. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $649.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

