2,000 Shares in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter worth $26,610,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 555.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

MOMO stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Momo Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

