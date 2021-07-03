First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.