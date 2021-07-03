BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8,653.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

