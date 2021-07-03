Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 26,495 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,495 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Centene were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $3,008,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 216.0% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 51,828 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of CNC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.