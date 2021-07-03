Banco de Sabadell S.A Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $513.32 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.01 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

