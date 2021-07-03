Conflux Network Reaches Market Cap of $201.62 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $201.62 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,518.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.92 or 0.06399209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.07 or 0.01466073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00402421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00163252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.59 or 0.00621679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00425219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.00340706 BTC.

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 850,354,264 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

