Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $46,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $299.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $153.66 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.