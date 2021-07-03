Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $39,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after buying an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after buying an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

D stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

