Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $42.80 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $42,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.64. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

