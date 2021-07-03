HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $33,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $214.85 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

