2,776 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,226,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 295,098 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,186,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,324,000 after acquiring an additional 216,356 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,012,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 687,972 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,085,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,173,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 913,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 119,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPAB opened at $30.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.