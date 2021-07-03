Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $34.84 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20.

