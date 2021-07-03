Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

