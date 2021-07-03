Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $990,000.

Shares of CAHCU opened at $10.34 on Friday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

