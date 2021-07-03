Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of IOO opened at $71.96 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.04.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.