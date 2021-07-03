Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.37. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $78.65 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

