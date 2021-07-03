Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSIBU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $6,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $6,012,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,500,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000.

Shares of TSIBU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

