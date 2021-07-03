Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
HFRO stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.15.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile
