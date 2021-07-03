Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Up 42.3% in June

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of BNR opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

