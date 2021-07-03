iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $54.91 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $56.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.