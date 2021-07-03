Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.91 on Friday. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,648,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $94,780.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,706.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,043 shares of company stock worth $6,892,059 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after buying an additional 3,069,127 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,067,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

